KING: I'm boycotting the NFL because of its anti-blackness - NY Daily News

"I love sports. Since I was a young boy, they've been one of the greatest passions of my life. For many years, my dream was to be a general manager of a professional sports team. I still think about it actually and sometimes allow my mind to drift to what my life would look like if I still went that route. The stance I am taking today did not come easily. It's heartbreaking, actually.

"I'm an NFL fan. I watch the draft. I pay extra for the season pass on television so I can watch every single game. I follow the stats and standings and rankings religiously. It's an escape for me. Day in and day out, as I fight against injustice, watching a great game allows me to decompress from the stress of the cases I'm working on or writing about. I'm 37 years old and literally cannot remember a year in my life where I have not been a sports junkie.

"But I won't be watching the NFL this year. I can't, in good conscience, support this league, with many of its pro-Trump owners, as it blacklists my friend and brother Colin Kaepernick for taking a silent, peaceful stance against injustice and police brutality in America. It's disgusting and has absolutely nothing to do with football and everything to do with penalizing a brilliant young man for the principled stance he took last season."

