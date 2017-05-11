Newsvine

Mike Lee: Merrick Garland for FBI head | Fox News

Seeded by datay55
Seeded on Thu May 11, 2017 10:40 AM
"Republican Sen. Mike Lee believes the man blocked from becoming a Supreme Court justice should get a crack at becoming America’s top cop.

"Lee on Thursday tweeted his unexpected pick to be the next FBI director: Judge Merrick Garland."

