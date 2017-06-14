Why won't Mahmoud Abbas accept 'two states for two peoples'?

"When the Palestinian leadership and people want their own state more than they want there not to be a state for the Jewish people, the goal of the 1947 U.N. Resolution – two states for two peoples – will be achieved. A good beginning would be for Abbas finally to agree with the U.N. Resolution and say the following words: 'I accept the 1947 U.N. Resolution that calls for two states for two peoples.' It's not too much to ask from a leader seeking to establish a Palestinian Muslim state."

Alan Dershowitz is the Felix Frankfurter Professor of Law, Emeritus, at Harvard Law School and author of "Taking the Stand: My Life in the Law" and "Electile Dysfunction: A Guide for the Unaroused Voter."