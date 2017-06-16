End the Vicious Cycle | RealClearPolitics

"No one denies that progressives and conservatives prescribe very different remedies for America’s big challenges. But our Constitution’s greatest virtue is that it gives conflicting points of view a peaceful path to resolution. Indeed, our foundational document, with its checks and balances, necessitates compromise. Or, at least, that’s what it’s supposed to do."

We all need to redouble our efforts to find the common humanity beneath every political disagreement. In the end, no matter how wrongheaded you may believe the other side to be, we all want America to thrive. We all want a better future for our children. We’re all invested in one another’s success."

Evan Bayh, a national co-chair of No Labels, served as governor of Indiana from 1989 to 1997 and as a U.S. senator from Indiana from 1999 to 2011.